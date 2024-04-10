2024 SEO MEETUP SEO Conference to be hosted for Digital Marketing Professionals

The marketing industry’s best tips and latest trends revealed by the experts

Community builder, Ross Kernez, has officially announced an SEO Meetup SEO Conference scheduled for April 18th and 19th, 2024. The thrilling marketing event is to be hosted in New York City. With two days packed with sessions on SEO and marketing, conference goers will be equipped with the tools they need to revamp their outlook on digital marketing. With 16 speakers leading the charge, Kernez himself and many other experienced marketing professionals will share insight into the ever evolving world of digital marketing and SEO. Registrants do not need to be members of SEO Meetup to register for the April 2024 conference but are encouraged to become a part of the SEO Meetup Community. SEO Meetup is the second largest SEO meetup community focused on bringing together like-minded marketing professionals to network, build connections, and learn about all things SEO.

The importance of understanding digital marketing has soared in recent years due to the rise in technology usage and online consumership. Knowing how to market your brand or product is vital to growing a customer base and gaining profitability. The SEO Meetup SEO Conference aim is to present the latest news, information, trends, and skill sets for up and coming marketing professionals seeking to expand their know-how in SEO and marketing. From learning the latest changes in the industry and the latest in understanding AI and marketing, attendees are sure to gain an advantage and edge over their competition when they return to their marketing and campaigning efforts.

Going beyond the norm, the SEO Meetup SEO Conference of 2024 is centered around inspiring and motivating marketing professionals to make a difference in their field through new tactics and SEO processes. Kernez states that “SEO is an essential part of digital marketing and the SEO Meetup SEO Conference is going to be a dynamic time of learning in a way marketing professionals can understand and effectively utilize.” The two day conference is packed with two days of sessions where professionals marketing experts will share their expertise in SEO and marketing. The schedule, although filled with a generous amount of learning sessions, is intended to be informative but not overwhelming, making it an enjoyable learning experience. The SEO Conference will have ample opportunities to ask the experts questions, build a professional network, and discover facets of the SEO that have the power to transform and improve upon even the most advanced marketing efforts. Marketing gurus such as international consultants, CEOs and company founders will reveal the techniques and methods that have established their success.

April 2024 SEO Conference Highlights Include:

Sessions hosted by the professionals on topics such as Algorithms, Social Media, Email marketing, SEO, Ecommerce, and more

Professional SEO and Marketing experts sharing from years of success and experience

Opportunities to network between sessions

Find mentors and collaborators in the field

Information on the latest trends and changes in the world of digital marketing

Q&A sessions with the experts

Potential Job Opportunities and Partnerships

Snacks

Discover local NYC hot spots to network

Ross Kernez, speaker and digital marketing expert, is the founder and CEO of SEO Meetup. SEO Meetup is a community of marketing professionals driven to find success in the world of SEO and marketing. SEO Meetup hosts monthly meetups where digital marketing professionals can find networking opportunities and discuss the latest trends in SEO amidst a supportive and informative community of individuals all seeking to enhance their marketing savvy. Kernez built the SEO Meetup community as a way of developing a modernized take on understanding digital marketing and effectively implementing the most vital strategies for success. The monthly meetups are open to marketing minded individuals of any level looking to increase their expertise in the marketing industry. The SEO Meetup community is always welcoming new members and is always growing with over 3,000 members. Kernez is active in the SEO Meetup community as a mentor, instructor, and expert that fosters the connective experience.

The three ticket options for the SEO Meetup SEO Conference provide attendees with all of the two day teaching sessions and options for varying opportunities and amenities. Conference goers can expect to interact with other attendees and professionals and network throughout the entirety of the two day event. The NYC location serves as the ideal spot to build connections and potential partnerships in coffee shops and restaurants around the city and conference location. Registrants can leave the conference with the confidence that they have acquired knowledge of the best practices in utilizing SEO and gained insight into the most efficient and effective marketing methods. It’s an event digital marketers won’t want to miss!