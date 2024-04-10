Meet The Father Of A Fentanyl Victim Running For Congress To Solve The Border Crisis

Frustrated by the Biden administration’s lack of action to solve the border crisis, Jamison Carrier, who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose, is running for Congress.

Raised in a blue-collar family in Richmond, Indiana, Carrier learned the value of hard work from his factory worker father. Carrier settled in Greenwood with his wife Kathy and their three children. Tragically, the family was directly impacted by the fentanyl crisis when they lost their son, Joey, to fentanyl poisoning nearly two years ago.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Carrier recalls his upbringing and mentions his family as the primary driver of his Congressional bid.

“I grew up in a blue-collar, oh, my dad was a factory worker. And he just taught us the value of hard work,” said Carrier. “Unfortunately, we were impacted directly by the border crisis when we lost our son Joey. It’ll be two years from April 15, to fentanyl poisoning. And while there are many issues that we are concerned about, the border crisis is near the top of that list. Fentanyl is now claiming more than 300 lives per day. And we don’t want this to happen to other families — what we’ve been through, we don’t want other families to have to go through.”

This morning I chatted with @RCamposDuffy on @foxandfriends about the loss of my son to fentanyl, and why we need to get tough on China, close the border, and re-elect @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/YjkKHt8L0h — Jamison Carrier for Congress (@Carrier4Indiana) April 1, 2024

Carrier believes President Biden is responsible for the border crisis that is allowing the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. Carrier further stressed the need for more robust immigration policies to mitigate the fentanyl crisis. (RELATED: Customs And Border Patrol Officers Seize Drugs Worth Over $9 Million In One Weekend)

“There’s a particular date and time that we can track the border crisis to, and that is Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20,” said Carrier. “So, we need to complete the construction of the wall and secure our border.”

Carrier went on to say he believes former President Trump’s potential return to the White House will pen the final chapters of the fentanyl epidemic.

“I also believe Americans see the importance of Republicans in control of Congress and taking back the White House,” stated Carrier. “You’ll see that we will have the majority come November. Americans see the need for and the difference between President Trump in the White House and what we’ve had in the past few years.”

Carrier is running in Indiana’s 6th Congressional district. There are a half-dozen other Republicans in the race, including various elected officials, but only the outsider has received a significant number of major endorsements so far.

Carrier has not yet received the endorsement of Trump, but said he wouldn’t be surprised if it happens.

“We will partner well with President Trump,” Carrier replied to questions about the compatibility of his policies with Trump’s agenda. “So I think that you know, as we communicate with their team, I think we certainly are seen as a good fit.”

Tax cuts will fuel the economy, ease inflation, and put more money in the pockets of Hoosier workers and families. I’m with you @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/I7YP6zgTph — Jamison Carrier for Congress (@Carrier4Indiana) April 3, 2024

As a seasoned businessman with experience in the RV industry, Carrier said he brings a fresh perspective to politics, advocating for fiscal responsibility and economic revitalization. He claims his campaign has resonated with voters, evidenced by the growing volunteer base and widespread grassroots support.

“I’m a career businessman who has run a successful business,” said Carrier. “I’m the only one in the race who has never run for office. We need to send business leaders to Washington who are willing to make tough decisions, balance our budget, and put America in a position to pass the American Dream off to the next generation.”

The seat Carrier is currently running for is held by Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence announced in January he wouldn’t be seeking reelection. He won the seat by 35 points in 2022, meaning if Carrier is victorious in the primary, he stands a great chance of being sent to Washington.

Reflecting on his journey into politics, Carrier highlighted the rewarding aspect of connecting with constituents and winning the endorsement of local leaders.

“So we’re finding that sheriffs in our district prosecutors, political leaders, business leaders, community leaders, all across the district are endorsing us in this race,” said Carrier. “And it’s interesting to me, I’ve never run for office. I don’t know what to expect. But then, as I look, we’re the only ones getting endorsements in this crowded field.”