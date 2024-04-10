Profit Singularity: Where People Go to Ditch the Rat Race

Chris Reader was in college when he had an epiphany. He was cooped up in a classroom, learning the theory of this and the philosophy of that. But what he really wanted was financial freedom and the actionable, hands-on learning that would get him there. None of this pie-in-the-sky stuff.

Chris dropped out of college–a move that didn’t land well with people in his inner circle.

“When you try to do something different than the norm, people think you’re crazy,” said Chris.

But Chris had never felt more sane.

Insanity was joining the 9 to 5 rat race and busting your behind to make other people rich.

Insanity was devoting so much bandwidth to earning a living that you could never do the things you wanted to do.

Insanity was spending so much time with the office crowd that you only had crumbs left over for your family and friends.

Chris was determined to be his own boss, but that wasn’t all. He’d seen people start their own businesses only to have the business rule their life as much as any 9 to 5–maybe more. Chris wanted profitability and simplicity all rolled into one.

His passion was affiliate marketing, but what he found in that space were people spending countless hours reinventing the wheel. They’d scour the internet to find the best campaigns, then figure out how to replicate them. They’d create dozens of campaigns—build ads, create YouTube videos, and design landing pages. It was a lot to manage.

Along the way, they’d hit roadblocks. Facebook was saturated, so they had to spend more and more money to master the system and get commissions. Facebook was also rigid, so they lived in fear of getting banned. Same with Google.

Too much time. Too much headache.

The Goal: Keep it Simple

Chris’ superpower lies in his ability to see repeatable patterns. What works? What doesn’t work? How can it be replicated? How can it be scaled?

“When you can take what others have done and make it simpler—that’s where the magic lies,” said Chris.

His other superpower lies in using available resources. AI was a workhorse, so Chris hitched his plow to it.

The result was a method that has not only made Chris millions in a few short years but is allowing others to do the same through a course known as Profit Singularity.

Chris has poured all of his actionable tips and tricks for hacking affiliate marketing into his Profit Singularity course. And according to the Profit Singularity reviews, most people have never seen anything quite like it. It distills affiliate marketing down to simple, repeatable processes that can put newbies on the same playing field as seasoned pros.

“You literally follow the bouncing ball,” said Greg, a 58-year-old former business owner who makes $40,000 a month using Profit Singularity. “I’m not a creative person at all, but you take the tools and run with what you’ve been given because it works.”

The Profit Singularity program leverages the power of AI to create video scripts and ad copy. It also equips students with a windfall of no-fail tools, including templates for creating high-performing ads and YouTube videos. This allows students with minimal experience or creative ability to churn out winning ads and videos in no time at all.

The program helps students discover underutilized platforms and spaces, including untapped corners of YouTube, where they can shine. It also leads them to high-value offers, many with subscriptions that generate long-term passive income. And finally, the program pairs students with seasoned mentors who can help them shape the most effective campaigns.

Rather than managing many moderately profitable campaigns, Profit Singularity students niche down to a few ultra-profitable ones. Then, all they have to do is scale up the budget and watch the commissions flow in. Profitable and simple—just like Chris dreamed it would be.

Sharing the Wealth

It was one thing for Chris to change his own life, but now he’s changing others’. It might all sound too good to be true if you hadn’t read the Profit Singularity reviews and testimonials.

Jenn was barely scraping by as the main breadwinner supporting four children. She was managing a restaurant and bartending for $600 per week plus tips. Then, COVID hit. Then, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The restaurant was slowly dying, and Jenn’s body wasn’t up to the work anyway. Her unemployment was running out. When she heard about Profit Singularity, it felt like a life preserver out of nowhere—her last, best option. She grabbed on tight and started the course. Her first day in the market brought unexpected success—a 200% ROI. And it wasn’t a fluke. The gains continued as Jenn began hitting $10,000 days.

“I wasn’t living before,” said Jenn. “I was just surviving. It was so much time at work, so much strain on my body. I hardly had any free time to spend with my kids.”

Within three months of starting the Profit Singularity course, Jenn had made $250,000.

“There’s no more stress about paying the mortgage. I’m finally becoming financially free,” said Jenn.

Unlike Jenn, Bolton, a 30-year-old from Las Vegas, had more experience in digital marketing when he discovered the Profit Singularity program. He knew he didn’t want the daily grind of corporate America.

“I hate waking up early, I hate clocking in,” said Bolton.

Bolton was having some success but still hadn’t cracked the code of affiliate marketing. He was spending too much time trying to master Facebook ads and Google shopping.

“I figured I could spend a year trying to figure out how to get better or let the experts teach me in a month,” Bolton said about his decision to plunge into the Profit Singularity course.

“I started managing one to three campaigns instead of 30,” said Bolton about Profit Singularity’s streamlined approach. With the course’s help, he moved on to YouTube in spite of his lack of experience. “I’m not a video editor, but they make it easy. You drop the text in. They help you build captions. They put everything together.”

He now works about two hours a day and earns $20,000 per week—roughly a third of his father’s annual salary.

“This is what I’ve been looking for my whole life,” said Bolton.

Just three years from the program’s launch, it has helped more than a dozen students surpass $5 million in annual earnings. And collectively, the course’s students have earned more than a quarter billion dollars.

Chris always sensed there was more to life than the 9 to 5 rat race, and he thinks other people deserve to know that, too. “There’s always plenty of money flowing through the economy. You just have to figure out how to pop a hole so that some of that money can flow to you.”