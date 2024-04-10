REPORT: Numerous Arrests Made After Alleged Mass Shooting At Philadelphia Ramadan Gathering

A shooting reportedly broke out Wednesday at a Ramadan festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, leading to five arrests.

Three people were shot after two groups allegedly engaged in gunfire at the festival containing about 1,000 attendees, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a press conference. Police came across three males and one female running from the scene as they exchanged gunfire, and retrieved a total of four weapons.

Bethel said four of the five individuals arrested — three males and two females — carried weapons.

A female officer “engaged” with a 15-year-old male with a firearm and hit him in the shoulder and the leg, the police commissioner said. The teen arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. Three more victims from the incident arrived at the hospital for treatment, according to CNN.

Philadelphia – HAPPENING NOW There is a “major shooting” event that occurred in West Philly at a Ramadan Event. Sources are reporting “multiple people” shot. Specific number unknown. PPD has detained several people and recovered several firearms. Police officers did discharge… — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) April 10, 2024

Multiple people shot. @PhillyPolice have made “numerous arrests & at least 4 guns recovered.” @PhillyPolice sources tell me at scene of shooting at 46th & Wyalusing Avenue at a Ramadan event. At least one Philadelphia Police officer also fired weapon. — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 10, 2024

Footage showed lines of law enforcement vehicles rushing to the scene to respond to “an incident,” 6 ABC journalist Mike Nik reported. (RELATED: Shots Fired Near Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Leave Up To 15 People Injured: REPORT)

Citywide response to an incident in West Philly. @6abc pic.twitter.com/iTSP3e8fFo — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) April 10, 2024

The injured suspect is in stable condition and is being treated as a suspect, Bethel said. A 22-year-old victim shot in the stomach is believed to have been shot during the incident, and another arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hands. All three injured individuals are reportedly in stable conduction.