Police Arrest Florida Man On Manslaughter Charges In Connection To Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested a 22-year-old suspect Thursday in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old girl back in Aug. 2023, a press statement read.

22-year-old Christopher Marc allegedly shot victim Samyiah James after an argument erupted outside a residence while Marc was inside a vehicle, police said. After police rushed to the scene, James was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Parents Of Michigan School Shooter To 10-15 Years In Prison)

Detectives, during the course of their months-long investigation, located the suspect “in Pompano Beach and arrested him for manslaughter with a firearm. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail,” the press statement reads.

Jail records show Marc is being held without bond, Local 10 New reported.

The victim did not live in the neighborhood but was visiting a friend when the incident occurred, local residents told Local 10 News.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Lolita Catis, the mother of Samyiah James, told NBC 6 News back in Aug. 2023. “They just took my baby’s life, took her life for nothing.”

A conviction of manslaughter with a firearm under Florida law could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail, 30 years of probation and a $10,000 fine, according to Hornsby Law Firm.