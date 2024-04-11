Police Arrest Florida Man On Manslaughter Charges In Connection To Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested a 22-year-old suspect Thursday in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old girl back in Aug. 2023, a press statement read.

22-year-old Christopher Marc allegedly shot victim Samyiah James after an argument erupted outside a residence while Marc was inside a vehicle, police said. After police rushed to the scene, James was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Parents Of Michigan School Shooter To 10-15 Years In Prison)

Detectives, during the course of their months-long investigation, located the suspect “in Pompano Beach and arrested him for manslaughter with a firearm. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail,” the press statement reads.

Jail records show Marc is being held without bond, Local 10 New reported.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Broward Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead in North Lauderdale last August, authorities confirmed.

The victim did not live in the neighborhood but was visiting a friend when the incident occurred, local residents told Local 10 News.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Lolita Catis, the mother of Samyiah James, told NBC 6 News back in Aug. 2023. “They just took my baby’s life, took her life for nothing.”

A conviction of manslaughter with a firearm under Florida law could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail, 30 years of probation and a $10,000 fine, according to Hornsby Law Firm.