‘Real Head Scratcher’: Soros-Funded DA Gives Scientist Two Years Probation After He Was Caught Poisoning Colleague

A man charged with attempted murder only served 11 days in jail and was sentenced to two years probation under the direction of a George Soros-backed district attorney, court records show.

David Xu, an engineer working in the San Francisco Bay Area, was caught on tape poisoning a coworker’s water, leading to him being arrested and charged in 2019, The Berkeley Scanner reported. After a years-long legal process, Alameda County District Pamela Price signed off on a plea deal giving Xu one day in jail, adding on to the 10 days he served following his initial arrest, and two years of probation, according to The New York Post.

“That seems a pretty strong case for two counts of poisoning and an attempted murder prosecution,” law professor Jonathan Turley, who specializes in criminal law, wrote. “Yet, the prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charge and accepted a plea on the two poisoning counts.”

Under the plea deal, Xu’s attempted murder charge was dismissed, alongside most of his poisoning charges, court records show. He pleaded no contest to one charge of “poisoning with enhancement” and pleaded certified convicted no contest to another charge of the same crime.

The coworker’s parents were also poisoned in 2018 after they used their daughter’s water bottle to make rice porridge, The Scanner reported. (RELATED: Crime-Ridden County’s Prison Population Has Plummeted Under Soros-Backed Prosecutor)

“This man hurt three people and could have killed a colleague,” Turley wrote. “It is not clear what it takes to get actual jail time in Alameda County under Price.”

“I have concerns that the criminal may use his expertise in chemical engineering and fire investigation to commit future crimes, such as poisoning or arson,” she wrote in a court letter, according to The Scanner.

Turley wrote that the case is “real head scratcher.”

The California Justice and Public Safety PAC, which receives the vast majority of its funding from Soros, donated roughly $700,000 to Price’s 2018 campaign for district attorney.

Price is facing a recall effort over concerns from residents that she may be too soft on crime.

“The DA’s role has really no impact on crime,” Price said in 2023, according to CBS News. “To create a safe community, we need to invest in alternatives to incarceration.”

Crime has risen across Alameda County since Price took office in January 2023. In Oakland, the biggest city in the county, violent crime spiked 21% during the first ten months of Price’s tenure, according to police data.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

