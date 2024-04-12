DNC Paid Biden’s Legal Bills In Classified Docs Case While Blasting Trump, RNC For Doing Same, Report Reveals

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid President Joe Biden’s legal bills in his classified documents probe, two people familiar with the matter told Axios.

Special Counsel Robert Hur began an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents in Jan. 2023, the case in which the DNC reportedly paid at least $1.5 million in legal fees, according to an Axios review of campaign finance records and sources. The payments contrast messaging coming out of the president’s campaign, which has hit the Republican National Committee (RNC) for covering legal fees of former President Donald Trump’s. (RELATED: Biden, Not Special Counsel, Reportedly First Brought Up Son’s Death In Interview)

“There is no comparison — the DNC does not spend a single penny of grassroots donors’ money on legal bills — unlike Donald Trump, who actively solicits legal fees from his supporters and has drawn down every bank account he can get his hands on, like a personal piggy bank,” Alex Floyd, a DNC spokesperson, told Axios.

The DNC declined to specify to Axios how much money it spent on legal fees in relation to the special counsel probe.

The Biden campaign has previously hit Trump and the RNC for using donations to pay for the former president’s legal fees.

“Every single time you give to the campaign, we’re going straight to talk to voters … We are not spending money on legal bills or hawking gold sneakers,” Biden’s campaign finance chair said on MSNBC, referring to Trump.

A Biden deputy campaign manager previously called one of Trump’s high-brow fundraisers “a handful of billionaires figuring out how to pay his legal bills,” according to Axios.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats entire campaign against President Trump is based upon lies and hypocrisy— they have repeatedly stated they don’t spend money on Biden’s legal bills while they attack President Trump for having to defend himself from Biden’s witch hunts. Come to find out, the DNC paid millions to cover Biden’s legal bills to a law firm run by the husband of top White House staffer Anita Dunn,” Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, told Axios.