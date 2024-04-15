Chelsea Teammates Fight Over Ball In Embarrassing Display

Chelsea FC dominated Everton on Monday, recording a 6-0 victory over the struggling side, but not without putting on an embarrassing show.

An unprofessional display of selfishness mid-game soured Chelsea’s thumping over the Toffees. The Blues were leading 4-0 in the 61st minute when they were awarded a penalty. Cole Palmer, who had already scored three goals in the game, was preparing to kick the penalty. However, his teammates Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson intervened with apparent hopes of taking the kick themselves.

🚨 Pochettino: “Palmer is the penalty taker. It won’t happen again, can’t behave like kids again”. “It’s a shame. I told the players this is the last time I will accept this type of behaviour. This is not a joke”. “Again, very clear. Cole Palmer is the penalty taker”. pic.twitter.com/cH93tCS5rY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024

Despite the scuffle between teammates, Palmer put the ball in the back of the net and Chelsea went on to win the game 6-0. Although it was a commanding victory for the Blues, the sorry display of camaraderie is a testament to the team’s poor form this season.

Chelsea spent $565 million on players during the summer 2023 transfer window, which is a world record, according to Goal.com. However, the side has failed to capitalize on the money spent.

With seven games remaining in the Premier League, Chelsea currently sits in 9th place.

Alfie Gilchrist scored his first-ever Chelsea goal to put the final nail in the coffin for Everton.

As things stand, Manchester City is in first place, with Liverpool and Arsenal tied for second. While it seems to be a tumultuous end for Chelsea this season, it looks as though there will be a blockbuster finale at the top of the table.