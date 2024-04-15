‘So Shameful’: Political Consultant Rips Biden For Only Caring About ‘Re-Election’ As Middle East Tensions Heighten

Political consultant Noah Pollak called out President Joe Biden during a talk show Monday, stating that the president only cares about “re-election” as the tensions between Israel and Iran continue.

Pollak appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss the recent attack by Iran over the week, in which they launched an estimated 300 drones and missiles at Israel. While the U.S. and other allies of Israel helped strike down 99% of the attack, Biden officials stated afterward that the U.S. is not seeking escalation in the conflict.

Show host Megyn Kelly questioned Pollak on Biden’s role in the issue and their recent response. (RELATED: US Marshals Support From Arab States To Blunt Iranian Attack: REPORT)

“The Biden role here is so shameful,” Pollak stated. “The only thing he cares about is his re-election. And it’s not so much votes in Michigan. The interest of his administration is to not have to run for re-election with a war going on in the background that enables Donald Trump to point out the very obvious that I think everyone sees.”

“Which is that during the Trump administration, there were peace treaties breaking out in the Middle East, and during the Biden administration there’s war breaking out in the Middle East – all over the place,” he continued. “The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the eating we have here is war.”

“This is Biden’s war,” Pollak went on. “This is because Biden has distanced the United States from Israel. He has pursued the Obama Iran deal strategy of ‘Iran can do no wrong.’ There’s like Obama’s law, which is that Iran’s allowed to attack anyone they want but no one’s allowed to attack Iran – and this is enforced now by the Biden administration.”

“These are Biden’s wars that he caused and now his administration is desperately trying to figure out a way to not have to run for re-election with these wars going on in the background,” he added.

Some Republicans have called out the Biden administration’s lax behavior towards Iran, as GOP House Intelligence chairman Mike Turner called out the administration for failing to “recognize that Iran is an adversary.” In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Turner slammed Biden’s officials for looking the “other way” as Iran has been called out for working with terrorist groups like Hamas.