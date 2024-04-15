Buckle Up For The ‘Most Terrifying Poll Result’ To Emerge Ahead Of 2024 Election

Conservatives are used to seeing bad polls. On a range of social issues, polls often reveal a dismal leftward shift over the decades. On economics, there’s rarely much public support for cutting federal funding. And until recently, polling was so bad for Donald Trump that most Republicans stopped believing them entirely. But all of this pales in comparison to what legendary pollster Scott Rasmussen discovered when he asked voters: “Would you rather have your candidate win by cheating or lose by playing fair?”