How to Get More TikTok Followers: 7 Working Tips

Even with the threat of a complete U.S. ban hanging over TikTok, the platform continues to skyrocket in popularity in 2024. No matter what type of content you are looking for, you will find it on TikTok.

This is mainly because TikTok’s nearly 2 billion active users add and consume short video content daily.

However, it is also because of this staggering number of users that it is becoming more challenging for new content creators to build a following on the platform.

If you are tired of vying for attention on TikTok and getting nowhere, it is time to try something different. Here are seven marketing tips to get you seen and heard on one of the world’s most popular social media apps.

Find a Niche and an Audience

This crucial tip counts for all social media platforms. You cannot make your brand or content visible if you do not know who you are creating content for.

If you want your share of viral videos on TikTok, you must choose a niche and find an audience. Your niche can be something unique or something that many people already create content for. Keep in mind that if you choose a well-known niche, you will have more TikTok competition.

That said, there truly is a niche for everyone on TikTok. Whether you are into Titanic reenactments or finding ghosts in abandoned buildings, you will find your people on this app.

All you need to do is find out whether your target audience shares your interests and determine what kind of content they like the most. For instance, if you want to prove the existence of ghosts, you can set up challenges for your audience to send in their ghost videos. If you want to share your cooking skills, you can create TikTok tutorials, which are hugely popular.

When you have chosen your niche and established your target audience, you can begin working on your TikTok content.

Create Fun But Quality Content

You do not need to be an expert content creator or need professional equipment. All you need is a fun idea and the tools to create quality content. If you are shooting videos from scratch, you can do it with your phone. However, you must ensure good lighting and good audio, at the very least.

For the rest of it, you can use editing software to add special effects, text, and transitions. When that is complete, you can experiment with captions and audio to make your content more accessible. Accessible content is one of the best ways to draw a larger audience on TikTok.

Remember to include security measures on your TikTok profile to protect your content from hacking. Hackers often infiltrate profiles and content, and if this happens to you, all your hard work to build an audience will come undone.

Tell That Story

Not everyone is a novelist or writer, but every person has a story to tell. You can tell yours on TikTok. You may be a single mom doing everything and want to show other single moms how to do them, too. You may be a business owner at a young age and want to encourage others to follow their dreams.

Telling stories on TikTok is a fun and engaging way to draw and retain followers. With any story, however, there are a few ground rules. For instance, every story must have a structure similar to fictional novels and short stories. You want to include a beginning, middle, and end.

You can use slow-motion effects and jump cuts to keep your viewers’ attention until the video’s climax. Be sure to include an emotional connection in your videos. Make them laugh, teach them something new, or inspire them to become better versions of themselves.

Use Celebian As a Starting Point For Organic Traffic

If you are just starting on TikTok, you should use all the help and resources you can get. One excellent resource is the Celebian platform. Celebian can help you kickstart your TikTok following with its affordable and effective packages. With Celebian, you can buy TikTok followers to get the engagement going on your profile.

You can choose between buying likes, followers, and views or automatic likes and views. The package you choose will depend on your budget and your content, but even so, each package is highly affordable. For example, the likes package starts at $2 per 100 likes. You get ongoing technical support and instant delivery after payment.

Celebian provides only real TikTok followers, as well as likes and views from real followers. This makes it a great starting point for establishing an engaged audience and drawing organic traffic afterward.

Use Those Hashtags

When you have an established audience, courtesy of Celebian, you can use hashtags to draw organic views and engagement. Hashtags are the number one strategy for making content more visible on TikTok. If you use them strategically, you will increase your following in no time.

Use well-known and branded hashtags for your content. You do not need to add a string of them to each post; one to three will do. When you add hashtags, you make it easier for organic searchers to discover your content.

You can even broaden your hashtag strategy by using them in trending challenges. This is a fantastic way to gain even more TikTok exposure.

Be Consistent With Your Content

None of the above strategies will continue to work well if you do not consistently create new content. You do not have to post seven TikTok videos every day, but there should be something new on your profile at least twice a week. As you get more confident, you can post more.

You can create a content schedule and test different times of the day to post your content. Stick to the posting schedules that get you the most engagement.

A must-have benefit of consistent content is that your profile will appeal to the TikTok algorithm. In turn, your content will appear on the For You page, where most viral content gets discovered. If your videos go viral, you have a golden opportunity to gain even more followers.

Consider Collaborations

Also, consider collaborating with other TikTok content creators. This will help you gain access to new audiences within your niche.

TikTok’s Duet feature is great for collaborating with other accounts. You can use this feature to create combined content or respond to a collaborator’s video. You can even make a guest appearance on another account or vice versa.

Keep Engaging to Build Your Audience

Content alone will not get you more TikTok followers. You have to spark conversations and engage with your audience. Whether you use Celebian to establish an audience or grow an organic following from scratch, you must respond to comments and complaints and be ready to talk to your followers.

By using these tips and continuously improving your content and communication, you will find success on TikTok in 2024 and have the audience to back it up.