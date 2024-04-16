‘Very Disturbing’: Ranking Dem Says Dobbs Decision Is Example Of ‘Tyranny,’ Not COVID Lockdowns

The ranking Democrat on a House subcommittee said Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a bigger threat to civil liberty than the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania made the comments about the Dobbs decision during a hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government titled “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution.” Scanlon accused Republicans of backing the “subjugation of women” in her opening remarks during the hearing. (RELATED: ‘We Were Censored’ By White House For Pointing Out ‘Huge Problems’ With COVID Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Says)

“You can’t have a hearing about tyranny without acknowledging that a person being denied medical care because of someone else’s political or religious beliefs is certainly an exercise of tyranny,” Scanlon claimed. “Since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade two years ago, state legislatures nationwide have passed laws that threaten women’s reproductive health care with medically unnecessary restrictions.”

WATCH:



“One in three women of reproductive age lives in a state with an abortion ban. Doctors and pharmacists, doing their jobs, and even women who suffer miscarriages have been threatened with criminal charges,” Scanlon continued. “Women who are denied access to healthcare are vulnerable to harm and even sometimes death. To be clear, the Supreme Court’s misguided Dobbs decision did not take away a woman’s underlying right to the freedom to make our own reproductive healthcare decisions, but it did take away important legal protection.”

The hearing touched on damage done by lockdowns, including the learning loss and high absentee rates caused by the closing of schools for in-person learning, and also touched on censorship of opposing viewpoints on COVID-19.

“Today’s hearing is a destructive exercise of revisionist history. So let’s try to correct the record a little bit. Four years ago, our public health officials faced a daunting crisis, the global spread of COVID-19. I find it very disturbing that the majority in its effort to cast legitimate public health measures as tyranny just showed a very misleading video, in which they also tried to blame the Biden administration for actions which were implemented under the Trump administration.”

The Biden administration asked Facebook to censor then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, over Carlson saying that COVID-19 vaccines did not work, according to documents released by then-Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana in January 2023.

