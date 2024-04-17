Brazil Woman Allegedly Uses Corpse To Sign Loan, Charged With Fraud

A woman was arrested Tuesday for attempting to use a deceased man to secure a loan in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, NBC News reported.

Erika Vieira Nunes allegedly wheeled the corpse of a 68-year-old man into the bank as she tried to have him sign for a loan of 17,000 reais ($3,250) according to NBC News. The security camera footage revealed her attempting to move the man’s hand with a pen, imploring him to sign the documents.

A woman in Brazil brought a 68-year-old man in a wheelchair into a bank branch and tried to get him to sign for a loan, but he had been dead for hours, Brazilian police say. https://t.co/9JcrWCffs9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 17, 2024

Nunes was reportedly overheard on the security footage, addressing the unresponsive man as her uncle and coaxing him to sign, the source stated. “Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign,” she said, NBC News reported. She even suggested signing on his behalf and reassured the teller about it. “He doesn’t say anything, that’s just how he is,” she continued, the outlet added. “If you’re not okay, I’m going to take you to the hospital.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Want To Get In The Crosshairs’: Turley Says Banks Fear Retaliation If They Loan Trump Bond Money)

The said act raised suspicions among bank staff when they noticed the man’s head repeatedly falling back. Their concerns led them to alert the police, who arrested Nunes at the scene for fraud, according to NBC News. The deceased man was subsequently taken to the morgue.