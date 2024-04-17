John Kennedy Asks Merrick Garland Point-Blank Why DOJ Let Statute Of Limitations Pass on Hunter Biden

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland on why the Department of Justice (DOJ) allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves of the District of Columbia decided not to partner with special counsel David Weiss on the Hunter Biden case, leading to the statute of limitations expiring for potential tax charges in D.C. related to the president’s son’s income from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. Kennedy accused the president’s son of various tax crimes and asked the attorney general why the DOJ enabled enough time to pass by to the point where Hunter cannot be prosecuted. (RELATED: DOJ Declined Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor’s Request For Additional Authority, Testimony Confirms)

“Mr. Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on $1 million in 2014 and 2015, and he deducted payments from his income tax for personal expenses when he did file for hookers, for a Lamborghini, for strip clubs, for sex clubs, for porn website memberships,” Kennedy said. “Why did the Department of Justice let the statute of limitations run so you can’t prosecute?”

“As you well know, Senator, that investigation is being conducted by Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump to be the U.S. attorney in Delaware,” Garland answered. “Much of the investigation you’re talking about occurred during the previous administration under Mr. Weiss. Mr. Weiss has continued his investigations, is now a special counsel. He will issue a report, which will explain those.”

Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in August after he had been investigating criminal allegations against Hunter as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, where former President Donald Trump appointed him.

“So are you saying it’s Trump’s fault?” Kennedy asked.

“No, I don’t know whether there’s fault or not. Mr. Weiss will explain this in his report,” Garland said.

Kennedy accused the DOJ of allowing Hunter to be a free man despite allegedly committing a crime. “Again, I’m not going to comment on decisions made in a pending investigation,” Garland said. “In the end, Mr. Weiss will issue a report. I will provide a report to Congress. You will be able to question Mr. Weiss as to his reasoning and he will be able to defend his reasoning.”

Kennedy asked Garland if he would accompany Weiss to testify, but the attorney general said that would be pointless.

