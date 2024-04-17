‘He Just Doesn’t Get It!’: Megyn Kelly Blasts George Stephanopoulos, Says Dems ‘Struggling’ To Find ‘Outrage Vein’

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly blasted ABC News host George Stephanopoulos Tuesday, saying that left-wing media personalities are “struggling” to find an “outrage vein.”

Stephanopoulos grilled New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu about his support for presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in spite of his previous statements against his candidacy Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” Kelly slammed Stephanopoulos over his line of questioning, making the point that the ABC News host “doesn’t get” Republican voters.

“It’s amazing,” Kelly said. “Like, he doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get it!”

“Like, the right half of the country doesn’t see these things as rising to the level of criminality,” she continued. “They haven’t been treated as crimes when we had the so-called insurrections by the Democrats challenging elections or turning over police stations as we talked about earlier. Setting them on fire, courthouse as well. All just completely ignored.” (RELATED: ‘Fire Up That War Room, George’: Megyn Kelly Slams Stephanopoulos Over History With Alleged Rape Victims)

“They’re having trouble finding their outrage vein on these Trump behaviors because it’s so one-sided. Even the documents case. Your guy did that too! Your guy did that and he took the documents when he wasn’t even president, George. I will say, I don’t think Sununu was all that effective in responding to it, but it was just a complete skewering by an unfair journalist,” Kelly said. “And by the way, why do Republicans keep going on these shows? Because you’re just there to be their little… right? Show pony.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) refused to provide the House of Representatives with President Joe Biden’s interview with former special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden’s unlawful possession of classified government documents from his time as vice president and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after leaving both positions. Hur’s report described Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8, 2022, to investigate his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Since then, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges in his classified documents case.