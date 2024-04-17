‘One Hundred Years Of Solitude’ Sounds Amazing Right About Now

Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” the iconic project from Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez.

The Spanish-language series follows multiple generations of the Buendia family and the founding of the town of Macondo, according to Deadline. The series is “hugely anticipated” and looks visually stunning in the trailer, released to YouTube on Wednesday.

The novel of the same name sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into some 40 languages, the outlet noted. The series comes some 42 years after the book won Marquez the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Writers José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias and Albatrós González cultivated the script, which Netflix called “one of the most ambitious projects in Latin America to date, brought to life by the most talented artists from Colombia and LATAM.” The show will be roughly 16 episodes.

The cast includes Claudio Cataño (Colonel Aureliano Buendía), Jerónimo Barón (young Aureliano Buendía), Marco González (Jose Arcadio Buendía), Leonardo Soto (José Arcadio son), and more. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Is Totally Addictive In ‘Griselda,’ The Best Crime Show Since ‘Narcos’)

After the skyrocketing success of multiple Spanish-language and predominantly Spanish-language series on Netflix, this one couldn’t come at a better time. Part of me hoped we’d see a new series of “Narcos” in the near future. But this looks even better.

Perhaps Netflix can take on “The Covenant of Water” for its next multi-generational epic?