REPORT: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Using Wild Animal To Try To Rob Store

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Memphis, Tennessee, for allegedly attempting to rob a Shell convenience store with a snake, according to a report Tuesday.

Police said Reginald Cook entered the store at 3599 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2 a.m., implying he had a weapon, according to 4 WSMV. When the store clerk refused to give Cook any money, Cook allegedly left only to return to demand money from the store clerk, the outlet reported. The suspect reportedly returned a third time around 3:05 a.m. with a 5-foot snake wrapped around his neck. (RELATED: Researchers Discover 7-Foot-Wide, 500-Pound Pile Of Pythons)

A man was arrested after Memphis Police say he tried to rob a gas station with a live snake Monday. https://t.co/IUtpe6BEC2 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 16, 2024

Cook demanded the clerk give him money, but the clerk refused despite the snake coiled around Cook’s neck, the outlet reported. It was only when Cook reached into his backpack, making it seem like he was withdrawing a firearm, that the clerk pulled out his own gun and called 911, according to the report. No money was stolen, and no one was injured.

Police charged Cook with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, 4 WSMV reported.

The Memphis Police Department detained Cook’s snake, and also found a railroad spike and rock in his backpack. The store owner said Cook’s family came by to apologize and offered to pay for any damages done, according to a separate report.