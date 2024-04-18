GOP Bill To Reimpose Trump-Era Houthi Terrorist Designation Passes House With Bipartisan Support

The U.S. House passed legislation Wednesday night that was reintroduced in October by Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde and would redesignate Iran-backed Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Daily Caller first obtained the piece of legislation at the time, which is entitled the Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act. The bill would reinstate sanctions that former President Donald Trump placed on the Iran-backed Houthis, which would designate the group a foreign terrorist organization. In 2021, President Joe Biden reversed the Trump administration’s policy by removing the Houthis from the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist lists.

The bill passed the House in a 285-135 vote. There were 72 Democrats who joined Republicans in voting for the legislation.

“Since stepping foot in the White House, President Biden has gone to great lengths to appease our adversaries, including Iran and its terrorist proxies. In a stunning act of politically motivated spinelessness, President Biden recklessly removed the Iran-backed Houthis’ Foreign Terrorist Organization designation that President Trump rightly imposed on the group,” Clyde said.

“I’m incredibly pleased by today’s passage of my bill to place these terrorists back on the FTO list where they belong, as our effort signals bipartisan rejection of Biden’s weakness on the world stage and support for Trump’s strong stance against Iranian terrorism,” Clyde added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Clyde Introduces Legislation To Redesignate Iran-Backed Houthis As Foreign Terrorist Organization)

The original cosponsors include Reps. Mike Gallagher, Rich McCormick, Andy Ogles, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Claudia Tenney and Randy Weber.