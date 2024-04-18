Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi Allegedly Suspended From College For Anti-Israel Activity

Isra Hirsi, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, claimed Thursday that she had been “suspended” from Barnard College due to her pro-Palestinian activity.

Hirsi tweeted that she had previously never received a reprimand or “any disciplinary warnings” prior to this alleged suspension. She attributed this decision to her “suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide” and alleged that two other students received suspensions for similar reasons. (RELATED: ‘This Is Shocking’: Some Democrats Demand CNN Apologize, Denounce Alleged ‘Islamaphobia’ Made Against Ilhan Omar)

i’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide. — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) April 18, 2024

“[T]hose of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of [Columbia University]’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression,” Hirsi tweeted.

those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) April 18, 2024

Hirsi has a history of political activism and co-founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike back in 2019, according to VICE.

The Israel-Hamas War began on Oct. 7 when Hamas, a Gaza-based terrorist organization, invaded southern Israel, murdered roughly 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped over 200 people. Over 30,000 people in Gaza have been killed during Israel’s counteroffensive, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, NPR noted. This number does not reflect whether the deaths were combatants, non-combatants or who killed them.