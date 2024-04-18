‘Oh God!’: ‘Morning Joe’ Panel Moans And Groans Over Republicans ‘Crawling Back’ To Trump

A “Morning Joe” panel on Thursday whined about prominent Republicans who have come out against former President Trump and are now planning to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was Trump’s only remaining rival for the GOP nomination, but suspended her 2024 campaign in March after losing a majority of Super Tuesday states by vast margins, making the former president the presumptive nominee. Some Republicans, including former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have said they would vote for Trump over President Joe Biden in the upcoming election despite harshly rebuking the former president, with the MSNBC show playing clips and complaining about such instances. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Panelists Dismayed By Trump’s ‘Terrifyingly Competent’ Campaign)

Barr said in May that a second Trump term would be “chaos” and a “horror show,” and then said on Wednesday on Fox News that he will vote for the Republican ticket. He also said a second Biden term would be “national suicide.”

“No, that’s just such a lie. And he knows it’s a lie … We’re going to play some clips in a second, but I have to stop,” host Joe Scarborough said. “We’ve got to stop and call out the lies when these people know that they’re lying. Barr is playing for, I guess, a Fox News audience because he wants to keep giving speeches. I don’t know why he’s doing it. He doesn’t believe a word he just said there. Because he knows how chaotic Donald Trump is. He knows, as he said, that him being in the White House again would be a horror show.”

WATCH:

Scarborough said he is in agreement with Barr about being against the “progressive agenda,” but the “Morning Joe” host asserted that Biden has been relatively “moderate.” Scarborough also said he thinks Barr will ultimately vote for Biden.

“This is one of those WTF moments, where you have Donald Trump waging this campaign to undermine the rule of law,” MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes said. “Bill Barr knows all of this and he’s decided it is a binary choice because, in his world, in order to stay relevant and viable, he has to put party over country.”

“Barr is just the latest in a long line of Republicans who found the courage to stand up to Donald Trump only to then come crawling back again,” Mika Brzezinski said.

The show then aired a montage of several Republicans, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was a main surrogate for Haley’s campaign and harsh critic of Trump, and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who went against the former president after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, both of whom say they will support him over Biden.

They also showed clips of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida and Rand Paul of Kentucky, as well as former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, attacking Trump ahead of his 2016 victory.

“Oh my goodness,” co-host Willie Geist said.

“Oh god!” a male voice off camera exclaimed, then saying, “oh” and loudly groaning.

“Joe and I talk about this a lot, but how those people look themselves in the mirror as their souls escape their bodies through their mouths while they make this conversion,” Geist said.

