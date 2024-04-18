RFK Jr. Secures Ballot Access In Crucial Swing State

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday that he will be on the 2024 ballot in the key battleground state of Michigan.

The Natural Law Party nominated Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan as their president and vice presidential candidates, putting them on the ballot in Michigan, according to a campaign press release. Kennedy is also on the ballot in Utah, and is nearing access in North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, South Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Hawaii.

“He’s the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America,” Natural Law Party Chairman Doug Dern said in a statement. “We welcome Mr. Kennedy and Ms. Shanahan to the party.” (RELATED: Dems’ Swing-State Nightmare Could Be One Step Closer To Becoming Reality)

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed that Kennedy secured ballot access in Michigan via the Natural Law Party’s nomination with the secretary of state’s office.

“Kennedy is good for Michigan,” Bill Costantino, Western Michigan regional coordinator for the Kennedy campaign, said in a statement. “As an environmental champion for more than 40 years, Kennedy will work to restore our Great Lakes region, which holds 20% of the world’s freshwater. He will ensure a thriving fishing economy and ecosystem for commercial fishermen and individual anglers.”

Michigan saw one of the smallest margins of victory last cycle, where President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by a slim 154,000 votes. Trump won the battleground state in 2016, and is currently leading the president by 3.2 points in the RealClearPolitics average.

Contrary to other swing states, Trump’s margin against Biden shrinks narrowly in the RCP average when Kennedy and other third-party candidates are on the ballot

The independent’s campaign is planning on getting on the ballot in all 50 states, with press secretary Stefanie Spear arguing in a statement they “have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategists ready to get the job done.”

“We are exceeding all our benchmarks and will announce new states each week,” Spear added.

