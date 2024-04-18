While Trump’s Fake Legal Problems Get All The Attention, Dems Are Having Horrible Year

It’s been a tough week for Donald Trump. He’s been trapped in a New York City courtroom, berated by a judge, prosecutors and really an entire justice system out to get him. There’s even the chance he won’t be allowed to go to his son’s high school graduation. While corporate media is salivating over the opportunity to “get Trump,” in reality, this amounts to little more than a personal nuisance for the former president. Yet it does succeed in deflecting attention away from the truly awful legal year that Democrats are having.