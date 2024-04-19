EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman James Comer Threatens To Subpoena DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter Friday to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm threatening to subpoena her for not agreeing to testify at a scheduled oversight hearing.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, where Comer asks Granholm to show up to a May 15 hearing and provide the committee with testimony on a number of issues, including why the DOE has failed to provide information to the Oversight Committee on the DOE’s alleged misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, halt of liquified natural gas exports, Granholm’s taxpayer-financed summer 2023 electric vehicle excursion and increased spending levels.

The DOE has apparently declined to make Granholm available for other proposed dates, instead offering the Deputy Secretary to testify. Comer has been calling for Granholm to testify since Jan. 23. However, the Department continues to say that the Secretary is unavailable for any proposed hearing dates. Granholm did find the time to appear on The View on Thursday.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman Comer Invites Dept. Of Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm To Testify Before Committee)

Going fully electric yields savings in every ZIP code in America. Yesterday, we debuted the Driving Electric Calculator on @TheView to show Americans how much they could save on fuel by making the switch to an EV. You can find this tool and many more at https://t.co/gcoRwVFq4O. pic.twitter.com/EZwl13vDKJ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) April 19, 2024

“I write again to invite you, in your capacity as Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), to testify at a hearing before the Committee on Oversight and Accountability to be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET in room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building. On January 23, 2024, my staff initially contacted your staff to find an agreeable date and time for your participation in a hearing to conduct general oversight over the activities of the DOE under your leadership,” Comer wrote in the letter.

“On March 27, 2024, I formally wrote you requesting your participation, outlining the extensive correspondence between our staffs and explaining the scope of the hearing. Instead of confirming your availability or seeking an alternate date, DOE offers Deputy Secretary David Turk to the Committee as the ‘most appropriate choice’ to explain your leadership of the Department,” Comer continued. (RELATED: Jennifer Granholm’s Favored EV Doesn’t Qualify For Biden Admin’s Subsidy Due To Chinese Components)

“The Committee finds this response unacceptable and requires your participation to discuss your leadership of the Department. If you do not commit to participating in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on May 15, 2024, the Committee will consider the use of compulsory process to obtain your cooperation,” he added.

Comer called for a response to his invitation by April 26, 2024.