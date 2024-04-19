‘Turn The Camera!’: Listen To CNN, Fox’s Live Reaction To Man Setting Himself On Fire Outside Trump Trial

Reporters for CNN and Fox News reacted with shock as a man appeared to set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where jury selection had concluded in former President Donald Trump’s trial.

The incident occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Eastern time as Fox News reporter Eric Shawn reported on the conclusion of jury selection. Shawn initially reported that a fire had ignited outside the courthouse after shouting was heard on the broadcast of “America Reports.” (RELATED: University Docs Insist Guy Who Lit Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy Was Not Crazy)

“We have a fire over here, turn the camera!” Shawn said. “There is a fire that has started as you can see live.”

The broadcast turned back to a courtroom sketch of Trump.

WATCH:



“We wonder if a person is on fire? In the fire? We apologize for showing this. Get a fire extinguisher! Do you have a fire extinguisher in the truck? Do we have a fire extinguisher in the truck? Connor, bring a fire extinguisher out! Anyone have a fire extinguisher?” Shawn shouted.

“We deeply apologize for what has happened. This man – they are putting jackets over the body of this man. A man has set himself on fire. They have put jackets over him. They are now putting fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire. Someone has set himself on fire in the protest area here at the Donald Trump trial, as you can see.”

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates, also outside the courthouse, was discussing potential sequestration of the jury when the self-immolation incident took place. Coates initially wondered if there was an active shooter before the camera turned to the fire.

WATCH:



“We have a man who has set fire to himself. A man has emblazoned himself outside of the courthouse just now, our cameras are turning right now, a man has now lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse in Manhattan where we’re waiting history to be made,” Coates said. “A full jury panel is gone. We are watching a man who was fully emblazoned in the front of the courthouse today, we’re watching multiple fires breaking out around his body and person. We have seen an arm that has been visible, that has been engulfed in total flames. There is chaos and it’s happening.”

