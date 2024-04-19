‘Unprecedented’ Discovery Of Ancient Mystery Monument Surprises Scientists

Archaeologists revealed a mysterious discovery in early April that appears to be somewhat baffling for scientists.

A huge horseshoe-shaped monument was recently discovered near Marliens, France, and appears to have been used by people throughout multiple periods of history, according to a statement from the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP). The strange structure consists of a circular area measuring 36 feet in diameter, which is connected to a 26-foot-long horseshoe area.

The research team described the discovery as “unprecedented” because there are no other known sites that look like this anywhere in the world.

Artifacts uncovered at the site point to multiple periods of occupation. These include seven flint arrowheads, protective armbands worn by archers, a flint lighter and a copper-alloy dagger. The flint items probably date back to the Neolithic period, some 4,000 or more years ago. The items may be part of the Bell Beaker culture, Archaeology Magazine suggested.

Other items, such as ceramic shards and an amber bead necklace could date to around 1,500 and 1,300 B.C.

Also at the site was a gravesite containing the cremated remains of various individuals from the Iron Age. Further analysis will focus on radiocarbon dating the sprawling 60,000 square-meter site’s remains and artifacts to figure out quite how long our ancestors were hanging around there.