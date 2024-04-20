Marine Dies Following Training Exercise Incident At Camp

A U.S. Marine has died Thursday following a training exercise incident in North Carolina, the U.S. Marine Corps announced Friday.

The incident took place during a routine operation conducted by the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in Cataret County, according to a press release from II Marine Expeditionary Force. The unit, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, is stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

For Immediate Release: 1 Marine Deceased Following Training Incident The incident is under investigation, and more information will be released here, on X, as it becomes available. Full Press Release below: pic.twitter.com/KcmWa0VIti — II MEF (@iimefmarines) April 19, 2024

Earlier in the week, the unit was engaged in a composite unit training exercise (COMPUTEX) at Onslow Beach, as posted by 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on social media. This exercise focused on non-combatant evacuation operations and included collaboration with sailors aboard the USS Wasp, part of the amphibious ready group. The Marine Corps’ statement did not clarify during which specific event of the training the fatality occurred, only noting that it took place April 18, the press release noted. (RELATED: Marine In Custody After Missing Underage Girl Found In Camp Pendleton Barracks)

While the Marine’s identity remains undisclosed pending notification of next of kin, a public release is expected 24 hours after the family has been informed. The exact cause of death has not been specified. The 24th MEU is a part of the II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune, according to Military.com

The incident is currently under investigation by the II Marine Expeditionary Force, which oversees operations in the region.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the United States Marine Corps for details regarding the incident but has yet to receive a response.