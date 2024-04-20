Police Killed Armed-Suspected Pedophile When He Showed Up To Meet Underage Girls

Seattle police released bodycam footage of a Wednesday shooting that left a 67-year-old suspected pedophile dead late Friday evening.

The 67-year-old man arrived at a Tukwila, Washington, hotel Wednesday believing he would be meeting two girls, ages seven and 11, for a sexual encounter, according to KING TV. Police said in a video statement accompanying the released footage that the attempted arrest of the unidentified suspect was an operation undertaken by a task force handling internet crimes against children. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Reveals The Chilling Way Cartels Recruit Kids)

“On Wednesday, the Washington State Internet Crimes against Children task force conducted an arrest operation on a child predator suspect,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said in the video statement released Friday on YouTube. “The Seattle Police Department is the lead agency for this task force.”

“Our community response group officers were waiting to arrest the 67-year-old white man when he arrived at the hotel room where he thought he was meeting two young girls, 7 and 11 years old,” Diaz continued. “For our officers, these situations are dangerous, unpredictable and can escalate rapidly.”

The video starts with a knock at the door, and three police officers open to greet the suspected pedophile, who starts to pull a gun once he sees the police officers. One officer grabs at the gun, a gunshot is heard, then the other two officers open fire until the suspect is on the ground.

The video showed bodycam footage from all three officers involved in the incident. Bodycam video from a second officer showed the police officer firing rounds from his pistol as he took cover, while the third officer’s body cam shows the officer emptying his magazine at the suspected pedophile and reloading his Glock pistol.

One officer was slightly wounded in the exchange of gunfire, KING reported.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

