Politics

Man Arrested For Alleged Attempted Burglary At Karen Bass’ Los Angeles Home

Planned Parenthood CEO Sue Dunlap Speaks Out Against Judge's Ruling To Rescind FDA Approval Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

Police arrested a man after an alleged attempted burglary at Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ residence Sunday.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, faced arrest and charges of burglary for allegedly breaking into Bass’s residence, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on X. The suspect allegedly entered the home of the mayor by smashing a window, police said. At the time of the incident, Bass and her family were inside the home, according to law enforcement, though it’s unknown if she met the alleged intruder.

“Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied,” the LAPD alleged.

Hunter is currently detained with bail set at $100,000, CBS News reported. Officials have reportedly not yet confirmed if Hunter, the accused, has a lawyer. No one was injured during the alleged break-in, the LAPD wrote. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in. (RELATED: Dem Mayor Wants To Spend $1.3 Billion In A Single Year To Curb Homelessness)

Mayor Bass expressed her gratitude towards the LAPD for their prompt response and the arrest of the suspect, according to CBS News. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” Bass’ Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl reportedly said in a statement.