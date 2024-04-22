Man Arrested For Alleged Attempted Burglary At Karen Bass’ Los Angeles Home

Police arrested a man after an alleged attempted burglary at Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ residence Sunday.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, faced arrest and charges of burglary for allegedly breaking into Bass’s residence, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on X. The suspect allegedly entered the home of the mayor by smashing a window, police said. At the time of the incident, Bass and her family were inside the home, according to law enforcement, though it’s unknown if she met the alleged intruder.

“Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied,” the LAPD alleged.

The suspect was identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a 29-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Hunter was booked for 459 PC-Burglary under booking number 6796415. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 22, 2024

Hunter is currently detained with bail set at $100,000, CBS News reported. Officials have reportedly not yet confirmed if Hunter, the accused, has a lawyer. No one was injured during the alleged break-in, the LAPD wrote. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in. (RELATED: Dem Mayor Wants To Spend $1.3 Billion In A Single Year To Curb Homelessness)

The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody with out incident. There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 21, 2024

Mayor Bass expressed her gratitude towards the LAPD for their prompt response and the arrest of the suspect, according to CBS News. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” Bass’ Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl reportedly said in a statement.