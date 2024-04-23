Mike Lee Accuses Newsmax Of Cutting Off Segment About Ukraine Aid Vote

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee accused Newsmax of cutting off a segment of his Tuesday interview related to the Ukraine aid vote.

Lee took to Twitter calling out the outlet for cutting “an entire segment” of his interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling from his show Monday night. Lee detailed that his shock regarding the move was because “part of the interview focused specifically on the supplemental” legislation for Ukraine. (RELATED: Republicans Vying To Replace GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Reveal Position On Foreign Aid Package Ahead Of Key Vote)

“Newsmax cut an entire segment of my interview last night. No mention of Ukraine—even though part of the interview focused specifically on the supplemental. I’ve never had this happen with any news network, not like this,” Lee posted to Twitter.

Newsmax cut an entire segment of my interview last night. No mention of Ukraine—even though part of the interview focused specifically on the supplemental. I’ve never had this happen with any news network, not like this. @ChrisRuddyNMX, what happened?https://t.co/Qb3BQ1Rpdx — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2024

The Republican senator then tagged Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy in the post, asking what happened to the piece, along with linking the interview that was aired on the show.

Over the weekend, representatives of the House approved Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s foreign aid package, which is set to give $95.3 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and other American allies. The legislation, which was once four separate bills, is seeking to allocate $60.8 billion in aid for Ukraine, $15 billion in military aid for Israel, another $9 billion for humanitarian aid for Israel and $8 billion for Taiwan.

However, Johnson received pushback for the legislation from Republicans in both the House and Senate as the House Speaker initially stated last year he would not push for additional foreign aid until the southern border crisis was addressed. While Lee has been vocal online about his opposition to the package, the Senate took a procedural vote Tuesday landing 80-19, with 31 Republicans voting to advance the package, according to The Hill.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Newsmax for a comment.