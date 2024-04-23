Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Causing ‘Outcry’ With Comments On Black Support For Trump

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday expressed remorse for the hurt he feels he caused with his remarks on black people supporting former President Donald Trump.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) described Smith’s comments in a recent Fox News appearance as “blasphemous” as the organization interpreted him to be suggesting that black people relate to Trump because of his legal battles. Smith apologized for his comments on the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” but also said people misinterpreted them and that what he said was accurate. (RELATED: ‘Pay Attention’: MSNBC Panelist Warns Biden Of ‘Big Problem’ Among Black, Arab Voters)

WATCH:

“I wanted to touch on something that made news just a few days ago. Let me say this, ladies and gentlemen: accountability is where everything needs to begin in this world,” Smith said. “It’s something I say quite often. I certainly never hesitate to hold folks accountable when mistakes or mishaps occur, so I’m certainly not about to run from it myself. I’m fully aware that I’ve been in the news over the last few days, paraded all over social media as well, after comments I made during my appearance on Fox News’ Hannity last week, with the one and only Sean Hannity himself.”

Trump “was telling the truth” that his legal battles are analogous to what black Americans face and that they relate to him as a result, Smith said during the Hannity segment.

“I’m fully aware of the outcry that has ensued because of it,” he added. “A lot of folks in black America seem pretty pissed with me right now, from friends and loved ones to colleagues, contemporaries, and, dare I say, even the NAACP itself. Quite a few folks were put off, if not flat out offended, after my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump from the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize. To be clear, my words were misconstrued. I’m stating right here for the record that my words were taken out of context, misrepresenting and depicting me in a way I found every bit as insulting and disrespectful as folks in black America evidently felt about what they thought I said.”

Relatable!?! Show of hands: Anyone in your Black family have 88 felony charges pending, filed for bankruptcy 6x, made an attempt to overthrow a presidential election and our democracy, and still have the ability to fall asleep in court and dream of being POTUS? #BLASPHEMOUS https://t.co/xtG40vpTQ2 — NAACP (@NAACP) April 19, 2024

Smith cited five polls showing Trump gaining black support and other coverage of the reported phenomenon, which he called a “momentum shift.” Trump’s backing among black men has risen in battleground states to 30% ahead of the 2024 election, more than double his support among the same demographic in the 2020 election, according to a poll published on April 11 by The Wall Street Journal.

“My thoughts are put out there to present views I believe are pertinent, that alert us to what’s going on, what missteps may be taking place, and how, if at all, they could be corrected,” Smith added. “I hope everyone can understand and appreciate my intent, if nothing else.”

