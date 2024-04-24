Insane Video Shows Mob Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storming Harvard Yard

A wild video shows a wave of pro-Palestine protesters storming Harvard’s campus as they rush the school’s iconic Harvard Yard park Wednesday afternoon.

The video shows a groundswell of youngsters rushing under rope lines, dragging tents and other siege equipment as they quickly begin to set up camp.

In a matter of seconds the agitators, many of whom were wearing masks and waving Palestine flags, completely took over the park, laying down tarps and erecting tents with efficiency and precision.

Harvard has launched a Gaza Solidarity Encampment pic.twitter.com/LOiF9zyRd0 — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) April 24, 2024

The protesters moved like a well-oiled machine, encompassing the whole park in the span of the 26-second video that National Students for Justice in Palestine posted to Twitter.

Incredible video from @HarvardPSC Just yesterday, Harvard University placed the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) under suspension. Less than 24 hours later, students launched a Gaza solidarity encampment. THE MORE THEY TRY TO SILENCE US THE LOUDER WE WILL BE pic.twitter.com/SnWTuiAan7 — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) April 24, 2024

The Harvard protests joined a growing number of protests across the country as students and anarchists protested their institutions’ ties to Israel and their ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Originating at Columbia University in New York, protests have spread to Yale, Michigan, UT Austin, the University of Southern California and elsewhere. (RELATED: State Troopers Surround Pro-Palestinian Protesters At University)

Protests at Columbia spurned further outrage after the school’s president Minouche Shafik called the New York Police Department to shut down the protests. School faculty joined the students in protests in the days following the string of arrests that occurred as a result of the call.

Harvard already allegedly suspended students from the school’s Palestine Solidarity Committee and attempted to restrict access to the Harvard Yard park, according to Break Through News, but to no avail as the park was swamped anyway.