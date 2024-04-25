Former School Official Arrested For Allegedly Framing Principal With Fake Recording Of Racist Rant

Baltimore County Police arrested a high school athletic director after he allegedly created an artificial intelligence-generated voice recording of the school’s principal making racist remarks, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Police charged Dazhon Darien with disrupting school activities after he allegedly fabricated an artificial intelligence-generated voice recording of Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert allegedly making racist and inflammatory comments, according to the outlet.

“I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumbasses here every day. Between these ungrateful black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag or these teachers who don’t get it, how hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?” the recording, posted by @murder_ink_bmore on Instagram, said.

“Don’t let me get started on DJ, I’m gonna drag his black ass out of here one way or another,” another portion of the recording said.

“If I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m gonna join the other side!”

AI experts claimed the audio was false, noting the flat tone of his voice and lack of any background noise, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Eiswert also maintained his innocence. “I did not make this statement, and these thoughts are not what I believe in as both an educator and a person,” Eiswert told the Banner.

Darien allegedly searched for AI tools to create the voice message on the school’s network, police told the Banner. (RELATED: Biden Tech Agency Grapples With Lab Flooding And Funding Woes Amid AI Regulation Push)

The night before the clip went viral, three teachers received it, police told the Banner. One teacher, Shaena Ravenell, allegedly reached out to another teacher to tell her to check her e-mail. She also allegedly forwarded it to a student “who she knew would rapidly spread the message around various social media outlets and throughout the school,” according to the Banner.

Ravenell was not charged with a crime, according to the Banner. She is still listed on the school’s staff directory as of noon on Thursday. The Daily Caller contacted Pikesville High School for additional information on disciplinary action for Ravenell and a representative said “She’s not here right now.”

Pikesville High School Superintendent Miriam Rogers and Baltimore County’s Police Chief will give a joint press conference to address the situation at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.