A few weeks ago, media flunkies were riding high as the polls seemed to be converging. President Joe Biden enjoyed a bump after his State of the Union Address, and quickly narrowed Donald Trump’s lead in critical swing states. Hoping to keep up the momentum, Biden World launched a media blitz, outspending the Trump camp nearly three-to-one over the past month on campaign ads. But the spending flex is more a sign of desperation than anything else. The polls will undoubtedly converge as the election nears, but it will have nothing to do with how much each candidate spends.
Biden Outspending Trump 3:1, But Let’s Be Honest, It Doesn’t Matter
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size: