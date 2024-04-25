Biden Outspending Trump 3:1, But Let’s Be Honest, It Doesn’t Matter

A few weeks ago, media flunkies were riding high as the polls seemed to be converging. President Joe Biden enjoyed a bump after his State of the Union Address, and quickly narrowed Donald Trump’s lead in critical swing states. Hoping to keep up the momentum, Biden World launched a media blitz, outspending the Trump camp nearly three-to-one over the past month on campaign ads. But the spending flex is more a sign of desperation than anything else. The polls will undoubtedly converge as the election nears, but it will have nothing to do with how much each candidate spends.