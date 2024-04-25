Soros-Backed DA Lets Pro-Palestinian Protestors Walk Scot-Free In Texas

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Texas are being released without charges after a Soros-backed district attorney’s office decided to let them walk, according to ABC News.

At least 34 people were arrested Wednesday during protests on the University of Texas Austin’s campus which organizers called “Popular University for Gaza,” according to ABC.

“Legal concerns were raised by defense counsel. We individually reviewed each case that was presented and agreed there were deficiencies in the probable cause affidavits. The Court affirmed and ordered the release of those individuals. We will continue to individually review all cases presented to our office to determine whether prosecution is factually and legally appropriate,” the Travis County Attorney’s Office said in a statement to ABC News.

José Garza is the District Attorney for Travis County, where UT Austin is located. He has received nearly half a million dollars in donations from George Soros-funded organizations like Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC, according to campaign finance documents.

Soros was the primary funder of the PAC, pouring in over $2 million, according to TransparencyUSA.com. (RELATED: Chaos Erupts At Anti-Israel Protest On College Campus)

Texas Republicans have previously blasted Garza for his weak-on-crime stances and the impact his policies have had on the city of Austin.

“We have a district attorney now that is more concerned about prosecuting cops than criminals. There is a silent majority here and we are going to start standing up for our police officers,” Republican Texas Rep. Mike McCaul said in a 2021 press conference.

Garza ran and won in the 2020 election for District Attorney on a platform of ending the prosecution of drug offenses. He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, according to Jacobin.