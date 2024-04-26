How To Skyrocket Your Dental Marketing Efforts This 2024

The Gist

Here are the actionable tips you’ll find in this guide:

Build great content for your website

Invest in SEO

Leverage social media

Leverage Google My Business

Create engaging content

Leave room for reviews

Run loyalty programs

Do you dream of a thriving dental practice filled with patients who appreciate you? You’re not alone. While exceptional care is the foundation of your dental career, attracting new patients in 2024 requires a strategic marketing approach.

This guide is packed with practical tips you can implement right away to help skyrocket your dental marketing strategy in 2024. Get ready to see a significant increase in new patients and build a thriving practice that allows you to focus on what you do best—creating healthy, happy smiles.

Build Great Website Content

Over 5.4 billion people, or 66% of the world’s population, have access to the internet in 2024. These people spend an average of 6.5 hours online every day. A strategy that can turbocharge your digital dental marketing campaigns is needed to take your business to the top. In this case, great dental website content is mandatory. [1]

However, getting one up and running doesn’t guarantee a steady stream of prospective patients. You’ve got to do your fair share of work to make the site stand out. Here are some tips:

Simple & User-Friendly

Think clean layout, easy navigation, and large, clear fonts. Website visitors should be able to find what they need in a few clicks.

Mobile-Friendly Design

Over 50% of internet users browse the web on their phones. Make sure your website displays well on all devices. [2]

Content that Converts

Great content about all your dental specialties is critical. It would be best to have an ‘About Us’ page. Here, you should briefly introduce your team and highlight their expertise and qualifications.

Invest in SEO

About 59% of web users use search engines like Google to find what they’re looking for. That’s why you need to pull all the stops to ensure your website is among those they see. [3]

Getting your search engine optimization (SEO) practices right helps potential patients discover your website when they search for dental services in your area. Here’s how to get started:

Know Your Keywords

Consider the words and phrases people might use to find a dentist online. Examples are ‘Family Dentist near me’ and Best Invisalign Dentist in [your city].’

Optimize Your Website

Sprinkle those keywords throughout your website content, including page titles, headings, and body text. Why? This helps search engines like Google understand what your website is about, making it easier for potential patients searching for dentists to find you.

While keyword optimization can make or break your business, it shouldn’t distract from your calling: providing exceptional dental care. That’s where a dental SEO agency can help. Hiring SEO experts like a dental SEO agency can handle all the details for you so you can focus on your new patients.

Leverage Social Media

About 60% of internet users are on social media and spend an average of two hours a day on it. These platforms are a powerful tool for connecting with potential new patients, showcasing your expertise, and building a community around your dental practice. [4]

Here’s how to get started:

Choose A Platform

Focus on platforms where your target audience spends their time. For example, Facebook is a great all-rounder, while Instagram is perfect for visually appealing content.

When you find your social media sweet spot, invest in good content.

Post Informative, Funny, and Engaging Content

Share bite-sized dental hygiene tips, debunk common myths, or answer frequently asked questions in an engaging way. For example:

Behind the Scenes

Give potential patients a glimpse into your practice with photos of your team, patient success stories (with permission), or fun office events.

Live Q&As

Host live question-and-answer sessions on Facebook or Instagram to address patient concerns and build trust.

Run Engaging Contests

Organize a contest where people share their best ‘Smile selfie’ for a chance to win a free consultation or electric toothbrush. This is a fun way to increase engagement and brand awareness.

But how do you ensure your contest reaches the right audience and generates excitement? Consider partnering with a dental marketing company. They specialize in crafting engaging social media strategies to help you reach a wider audience and achieve your marketing goals. You focus on your career, and they focus on your social media growth.

Leverage Google My Business (now Google Business Profile)

Say a potential patient searches for ‘dentist near me’ on Google. Wouldn’t you want your dental practice to be the first thing they see? Thanks to Google My Business (GMB), that’s very much possible. It’s a free tool that helps you manage your online presence across Google Search and Maps.

Claim Your Listing (If It Exists)

Search for your dental practice name on Google Maps. If a listing exists, claim it to verify ownership and update information.

Create a New Listing (If It Doesn’t)

If you can’t find your practice, head to GMB and create a new listing.

Fill Out Your Profile Completely

The more details you provide, the better. Include your:

Accurate Address

This ensures patients can easily find your location.

Primary Phone Number

Make it easy for potential patients to contact you.

Website URL

Drive traffic to your informative website.

Business Hours

Let patients know when you’re open.

Update your GMB profile regularly with changes in hours, services offered, or special promotions. Keeping your information fresh ensures patients have the most accurate details. That’s good for you, for them, and for your site’s ranking.

Create Engaging Content

We’ve discussed the importance of content on your website and social media, but what kind of content should you create? Here are some ideas to keep your audience engaged:

Blog

Regularly publish blog posts on various dental topics. Examples:

‘The Importance of Regular Checkups and Cleanings’

‘With Invisalign, anyone can have a Hollywood smile.’

‘Dealing with Dental Anxiety: Tips for a Calmer Visit’

Keep the tone informative yet conversational, and avoid overly technical jargon.

Visuals

Create short, informative videos about common dental procedures, like teeth cleaning or cavity fillings. You can even film a ‘meet the dentist’ video to introduce yourself and your team in a friendly and approachable way.

But not only that. You can also calm patient anxieties with videos explaining common dental procedures like cleanings, fillings, or teeth whitening. Also, consider letting happy patients share video testimonials of their positive experiences with your service.

Pro Tip: Repurpose your content. Turn a blog post into an infographic for social media, or expand on a social media post for a full blog article. This maximizes your content’s reach without starting from scratch each time.

Build Brand Trust with Reviews

About 99.9% of customers look at reviews for products and services before buying, according to statistics. Of these, 49% trust reviews as much as they would recommendations from people they love. That’s why you should prioritize positive reviews for your brand. A great dental marketing company knows how to get bad reviews removed.[5]

Here’s how to encourage them:

Deliver Excellent Service

Focus on patient satisfaction at every touchpoint, from scheduling to treatment and follow-up care.

Make It Easy to Leave Reviews

Your website, appointment reminders, and business cards should include links to your review profiles (Google My Business, Facebook, etc.).

The Power of ‘Thank You’

After a successful appointment, send a personalized thank-you note or email. This is a nudge to leave a review while their positive experience is fresh in mind.

Respond to All Reviews

Take the time to respond to both positive and negative reviews. Thank happy patients for their feedback and acknowledge any concerns raised in negative reviews.

Pro Tip: Showcase positive patient testimonials on your website and social media to further build trust and credibility.

Consider Paid Advertising

While organic marketing strategies go a long way, paid advertising can give your dental practice an extra push. Here’s a quick rundown of some popular options:

Social Media Ads

Target your ideal patients on platforms like Facebook and Instagram with demographic filters and interests. Promote special offers, free consultations, or educational content.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Consider pay-per-click (PPC) ads on search engines like Google. These appear at the top of search results when people use keywords related to dentistry in your area.

Paid advertising requires careful planning and budget allocation. To maximize your return on investment, consider consulting with a marketing professional.

Loyalty Programs

A well-designed loyalty program can incentivize regular checkups and preventive care and even encourage them to recommend your services to friends and family. Here are some ideas:

Points System

Reward patients with points for every completed appointment, which they can redeem for discounts on future treatments or dental hygiene products.

Referral Programs

Offer incentives to existing patients to refer new patients. This is a fantastic way to organically grow your practice through word-of-mouth recommendations.

Exclusive Perks

Provide loyalty program members exclusive benefits like priority scheduling, special discounts on new services, or early promotions.

Partner with Local Businesses

Partnering with complementary businesses in your area can be a great way to reach new patients and expand your network. Here are some ideas:

Team Up with Local Pharmacies

Offer educational brochures or co-host events on oral health awareness.

Neighborly Network with Wellness Centers

Cross-promote services like Invisalign with wedding companies, yoga studios, fitness centers, or healthy food stores that might cater to a health-conscious audience.

Remember: Mutually beneficial partnerships are key. Look for businesses that share your target audience and can offer valuable exposure to your practice.

In Closing

The strategies shared in this comprehensive guide can take your dental practice’s marketing efforts to the next level. Put them into good use, and where you find the going tough, reach out to the marketing pros. This is a great way to turbocharge your marketing efforts in 2024.

