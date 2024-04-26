Republican House Candidate Pushed DEI Policies, Praised Biden Admin’s Climate Agenda In Now-Deleted Tweets

A new Republican House candidate vying for the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan has pushed for the implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and praised President Joe Biden’s administration in since-deleted tweets.

Mary Draves, the former Chief Sustainability Officer at DOW, joined a growing field of Republican hopefuls seeking the party nomination on April 3 to compete for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District — which is considered to be one of the most competitive House races in 2024. Draves has promoted DEI practices in the workplace as recently as February, and welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement, a climate treaty that conservatives have denounced, in January 2021.

Workplace training company Skillsoft published an interview with Draves in January, during which she discussed what she believes to be the benefits of using the “Say, Do, Prove Model” with DEI policies office-wide.

“When I talk to young people looking for jobs, there are a couple of things that they ask me very consistently,” Draves told Skillsoft. “One is, ‘What are the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs?’” (RELATED: Here’s How A Wave Of Dem Retirements Could Help The House GOP Grow Its Majority In 2024)

The company subsequently posted an explainer of Draves’ DEI suggestions on social media in February, like implementing “inclusive policies and practices”; “actively work[ing] to create diverse teams”; and “reward[ing] individuals and teams that actively contribute to a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skillsoft (@skillsoftcorp)

In a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation, Draves’ campaign argued that the candidate “has supported Republicans for decades, contributing tens of thousands to help elect strong conservatives who can win.”

“This is just another desperate smear from the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] and California Paul Junge teaming up to help elect Democrats,” said Draves campaign spokesman Carter Houtman. “Mary remains committed to calling out the failures of the Biden agenda that are crushing Michigan’s working families.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Draves said on Jan. 21, 2021, that she was “pleased” Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement after former President Donald Trump previously withdrew from it.

“Addressing [climate change] is one of the major challenges in achieving a sustainable future,” Draves wrote. “We need national policies that support [innovation] and [investment] to protect the climate and move our nation to a [net zero] economy.”

Another deleted tweet shows Draves hailing her appointment to the Council on Climate Solutions by Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Feb. 3, 2021.

“I’m honored to serve on the Council on Climate Solutions,” Draves wrote. “By contributing to and supporting innovative solutions and cross-sector collaborations, we can help provide blueprints for others to adopt and magnify our impact.”

During Draves’ tenure on the council, a major Michigan climate bill was revised, according to meeting minutes. The Michigan Healthy Climate Plan focuses on “environmental justice,” pushes electric vehicles (EVs) and aims to reach “100% economy-wide carbon neutrality by midcentury.”

Additionally, Draves made a $500 campaign contribution to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters’ 2020 reelection campaign, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. Draves has also given $4,450 to Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenar’s campaign since 2014.

Draves will have to face Republicans Paul Junge, Anthony Hudson and Nikki Snyder in the August 6 primary for the seat characterized by The Cook Political Report as in the “Toss-Up” category for 2024. Junge was the Republican nominee in 2022 for the seat, but ultimately lost to Kildee.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.