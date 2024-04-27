Bodycam Footage Shows Blue State DA Cursing Out, Disobeying Cop After Speeding Away From Traffic Stop

An upstate New York district attorney cursed out officers and demanded special treatment after speeding away from a traffic stop, WHAM reported on Friday.

Bodycam footage obtained by WHAM on Friday depicts Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley refusing to stop her car after a police officer attempts to pull her over for speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Doorley instead drives home, calling the chief of police to complain on the way, and once met by officers in her driveway attempts to wield her position to evade responsibility for the offense.

“I didn’t want to pull over on Phillips Road. I just figured I’d pull up to my driveway,” Doorley tells an officer, prompting him to say that’s not her choice during a lawful traffic stop, according to the footage obtained by WHAM.

“I made it my choice,” Doorley responds.

WATCH:

Doorley asks the officer to just write her a ticket for speeding, but the officer responded that refusing to stop after he attempted to pull her over was an “arrestable offense,” according to the footage. In a separate clip, Doorley tells an officer that she understands the law better than he does and to “get out of my fucking house.”

“You know what I’ve been dealing with all day? Three murders in the city,” Doorley tells an officer. “Do you think I really care if I was going 20 miles over the speed limit?”

Doorley explains that she didn’t think she was being stopped “because no one would ever pull over a black SUV” with plates that would identify her as the owner of the car. She repeatedly refuses to leave her garage at an officer’s request — even disobeying direct orders not to go inside her house while other officers on scene deliberate punitive options.

Doorley released a statement a day prior to the bodycam footage’s release in which she accepted responsibility for her actions and admitted to pleading guilty to speeding in a municipal court on Tuesday.

“Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community,” Doorley wrote in a statement released Thursday, according to WHAM. “My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County.”

