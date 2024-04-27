Houthi Terrorists Say They Downed Expensive US Drone

The Houthis, a terrorist group based in Yemen, claim to have shot down an expensive and sophisticated U.S. drone, according to The Associated Press.

The militant Islamist group says that they used a surface-to-air missile to down one of the U.S. military’s MQ-9 Reaper drones, which cost about $30 million each, on Thursday over Yemen’s Saada province, according to the AP. The Houthis disseminated video footage of a what appears to be a downed drone on Saturday.

“We can confirm that a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen in the early morning (Sanaa Time) on April 26,” a defense official told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “An investigation into the incident is underway. There were no reported injuries. We have no additional details to share at this time.” (RELATED: Are The Airstrikes On The Houthis Working? ‘No,’ Biden Says. Will They Continue? ‘Yes’)

‘Your Point Is Completely Valid’: Pacific Forces Chief Acknowledges The US Is Spending Too Much Downing Houthi Weapons https://t.co/8e0tiltMLr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2024

Some video footage released by the Houthis included shots of drone parts bearing the logo of General Atomics, the company that produces the MQ-9 Reaper, and some serial numbers that match up with component parts manufactured by General Atomics can also be made out. Additionally, a man can be heard saying the Houthis’ credo — “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam” — in a video purporting to show the drone being shot down.

The Houthis, who have been fighting a civil war in Yemen for years, have massively stepped up their attacks targeting American and Western interests in the months since the October 7 terrorist attacks started the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas. In the months since the Israel-Hamas war began, the Houthis — who are also supported by the Iranian regime — have conducted more than 50 attacks on commercial ships transiting the Red Sea and nearby areas, according to the AP.

The Houthis have also targeted U.S. forces in recent months. The Biden administration removed the Houthis from the U.S.’ list of foreign terrorist organizations in 2021, but officials have subsequently designated the group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

