Over 100 ‘Secretly Shot’ Pornographic Videos Of Naval Service Members Uploaded Online: REPORT

Boxer steams in the Pacific Ocean

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

Harold Hutchison Reporter
Over 100 explicit videos of U.S. Navy personnel were uploaded to a pornography site in January 2020, according to court documents unsealed in April.

The videos featuring the personnel in bathroom stalls had been uploaded to Pornhub and appeared to be “secretly shot,” but were taken down within days of being reported to the Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), according to court documents obtained by Military.com. A NCIS agent investigating how the videos were uploaded later obtained subscriber details from Pornhub after obtaining a subpoena and later a search warrant, according to Pacific Daily News. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Signs Bill Requiring Porn Sites To Verify User Age)

“Many of the videos — which included audio — appeared to depict various U.S. military members masturbating in bathroom stalls to pornographic materials viewed on electronic devices,” a court document alleged, according to Military.com.

Some of the videos were labeled with the rank and last name of the victims, Military.com reported.

The case was unsealed April 17, according to the Pacific Daily News. No arrests have been made or charges filed in the case, Military.com reported.

Pornhub, one of the largest online porn sites, has come under fire for allowing underage individuals to view its material and had responded to legislation requiring age verification by blocking access to users from states that pass such measures.

The Navy and Pornhub did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

