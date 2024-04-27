‘Very Un-American’: Anti-Biden ‘Vampire’ Slams President Over TikTok Bill, Says He’s Hurting Small Business Creators

Social media “vampire” content creator Hellie Schweizer slammed President Joe Biden over his support of legislative provisions which could ban TikTok, stating Friday on Fox News that, because of the ban’s perceived harm to small business creators, she won’t be throwing her support behind the president.

Schweizer appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss her recent post online calling out Biden after he signed new legislation which could ban TikTok within the U.S. if the company is not sold by Chinese parent company ByteDance. Fox host Jesse Watters began by teasing the “vampire” content creator asking if she would “suck” Biden’s blood, to which she declined and compared Biden’s age to a Star Wars character.

“I do not want to suck his blood, no. Nor do I advocate for draining his energy because he is a little too old for that, we are talking like [Sheev] Palpatine level frail. I don’t think that is very ethical,” Schweizer laughed off.

Watters pressed Schweizer on her calling out Biden’s support for the potential ban. She then claimed the ban would hurt those who have grabbed themselves “by the bootstraps” to make a name on the platform before declaring she would no longer be supporting the president. Schweizer stated she was not calling for people to instead vote for former President Donald Trump, but clarified that people should support those who best “align” with their values. (RELATED: Trump Says Banning TikTok Would Help ‘Enemy’ Facebook)

“Okay. We don’t want to suck his blood and we don’t want to drain his energy, but what do we want to do to Joe Biden? You’re mad about him banning TikTok,” Watters stated.

“I’m extremely mad about him banning TikTok, because it proves to me it’s very un-American to take away something from us that small business owners, small creators, entertainers — like myself — who have made a name for ourselves without big names attached to us. We find a platform that’s finally pushing our content and we literally grabbed ourselves by the bootstraps and now he wants to take it away from us to the point where the CEO of TikTok is fighting for our American rights more than our president,” Schweizer stated.

“So what I say we should do is we should voice our disdain for this and not vote him back into office. I’m not a right-winger; I’m not saying you should vote for Trump instead. I’m saying you should vote for people who align the most with your values and, for me, that’s not Joe Biden.”

Watters continued to press Schweizer on her thoughts regarding China’s alleged access to American users’ data; she pushed back, noting that American companies, such as Google and Facebook, also collect data on users.

“Okay, so you’re an RFK person; I can see that loud and clear. What about China, Hellie? They have access. People say they are going to use it to mess with the American republic, they’re going to invade our privacy, what do you say?” Watters questioned.

“I say there really isn’t a whole lot of evidence to support that they are doing that, and to even counter that further, what about Google? What about Facebook? Those aren’t safe. You can talk to your friend about wanting a Gucci perfume and then, all of a sudden, you will see ads on Google for Gucci perfume. What’s that about?” Schweizer pushed back.

The Senate voted 79 to 18 to pass legislation Tuesday on the issue of TikTok’s ownership, along with additional foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel. and Taiwan. The bill then went to Biden’s desk and was signed by the president Wednesday. ByteDance now has roughly nine months to sell the social media platform in order to continue operating in the United States.

Previous reports alleged that U.S.-based TikTok executives were “complicit” in handing over American users’ data to China.

TikTok denies the allegations.