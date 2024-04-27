University Of Florida Sets Firm Boundaries For Protesters Amid Rise In Anti-Israel Campus Demonstrations

The University of Florida issued firm guidelines Friday for protesters amid nationwide anti-Israel demonstrations, Fox Business reported.

The flagship university of the Florida school system warned it will not tolerate the kind of disruptive anti-Israel protests that have been occurring at colleges across the country. A memo issued by the university sets firm boundaries for allowable conduct on campus, according to Fox Business. It also emphasized the institution’s position on maintaining order while respecting free speech rights, according to the outlet.

The university permits peaceful protest, including verbal expressions of viewpoints and the display of signs, according to the memo, the outlet stated. On the other hand, it reportedly bans the use of amplified sound, protests inside campus buildings, threats and violent behavior. The university’s guidelines also prohibit the use of tents or sleeping bags during protests, a direct response to encampments seen at other institutions, such as Columbia University.

University of Florida lays out clear consequences for disruptive student, faculty protestershttps://t.co/nMQiJspeqf — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 27, 2024

Anti-Israel protests have surged at many American university campuses, leading to arrests and reports of antisemitic harassment. Several universities have suspended in-person classes to protect Jewish students and faculty from potential harm, Fox Business reported. (RELATED: AOC Praises ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Israel Protesters Causing Chaos On Ivy League Campuses)

While some campuses have seen professors and outside activists joining student marches calling for schools to divest from Israel, the University of Florida administration is taking a strict position against disruptions. The directive mandates significant consequences for those involved in banned activities. Students who violate the rules face a three-year campus ban and suspension, while employees, including professors, risk termination, the outlet stated.

“This is Adulting 101: Actions have consequences,” James Wegmann, Vice President of Communications at the University of Florida, said, according to Fox Business.