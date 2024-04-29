Editor Daily Rundown: CNN Finds Trump Ahead In New Poll, Majority View Presidency Favorably

NEW CNN SURVEY: TRUMP DOMINATES BIDEN AMONG REGISTERED VOTERS, 49-43 … BIDEN SLIPS ANOTHER 2 POINTS IN HEAD-TO-HEAD … (CNN: “NOT SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT”) … AND ANOTHER 4 POINTS IN SUCCESS/FAILURE RATING … (CNN: “NARROWLY WORSE”) … CNN Poll: Trump maintains lead over Biden in 2024 matchup as views on their presidencies diverge