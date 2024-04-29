UFC Legend Francis Ngannou Mourns Death Of His Toddler Son

Cameroonian UFC Legend Francis Ngannou mourned the death of his 18-month-old son Monday, posting a heartbreaking series of tweets acknowledging the loss.

“What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m fucking tired,” Ngannou tweeted Monday afternoon in the wake of his son’s reported death.

Cameroonian media outlet 237online first reported the death of Ngannou’s son on Monday.

Ngannou then confirmed the news on Twitter.

“My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding,” Ngannoun wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most,” Ngannou continued in his heartbreaking message. “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

Ngannou’s UFC contemporaries expressed their sadness and extended love and support to the heavyweight on Twitter.

“I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time,” Conor McGregor posted in reply to Ngannou’s tweet.

“Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye. I ask this in your name. Amen,” Cris “Cyborg” Venâncio wrote as well.

One of Ngannou’s trainers, Eric Nicksick, also sent condolences over Twitter.

“Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say ‘I love you,’ more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” he tweeted.