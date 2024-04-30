‘Get Out Of My Face’: College Protester Walks Away From Fox Host Pressing Her On ‘Hostage’ Situation

A protester at Columbia University snapped and walked away from Fox News host Lawrence Jones as he pressed her on the janitorial “hostage” situation.

The protester accused Jones of using a “false narrative” as he asked about the three janitors held hostage by protesters or how Jewish students are fleeing campus for their safety.

“I think it’s a really false narrative that the students took anyone hostage,” the protester said.

“How do you feel about some of the Jewish students saying that they don’t feel safe here on campus?” the interviewer asked.

“I think that this is also a really false narrative that’s being promoted,” she responded.

The protester began stepping away from the interview as Jones asked whether the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was a “false narrative.”

“Do you believe that some of the women were raped?” he asked. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Says Anti-Israel Protests ‘Look Like January 6’)

“My colleague just came back,” she said, attempting to escape. “One moment.”

“Do you believe that —” he began.

“Can you get out of my face, please?” she interrupted.

“So this is what you see at these protests. Once you get into the nitty-gritty of what happened on October 7, the rape of women, what’s happening there, they deny what happened,” Jones explained to his viewers. “As you know, that it is actually factual now that the janitorial workers were blocked inside of the building and anytime you bring that up — the Jewish cause, the Jewish people, the kids that feel unsafe — they deny the reality of it, guys.”

A mob of about 200 rioters barricaded Hamilton Hall by moving metal gates, wooden chairs and tables. The group hung a banner over the building renaming it “Hind’s Hall,” after 6-year-old Hind Rajab who died in Gaza. Three janitors told the Columbia Daily Spectator, the university’s student newspaper, that the protesters allegedly held them “hostage” inside the building.

Footage showed one protester breaking a door window with a hammer to break into the building.

Hundreds of anti-Israel students and protesters have been arrested on college campuses across the U.S. as they engaged in violence towards law enforcement and have refused orders by police and the universities to disperse their encampments. The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 113 individuals during a single protest at Columbia University held on April 18, according to ABC News 7.

The Texas Department of Safety (DPS) and the Austin Police Department arrested about 50 people during an April 24 protest at the University of Texas-Austin. Footage showed at least one protester throwing poop at state troopers and a crowd comparing them and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the Ku Klux Klan.

Nearly 80 people were arrested at the University of Texas at Austin and at Virginia Tech’s Graduate Life Center as demonstrators refused to disperse their encampments, CNN reported.