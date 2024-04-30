Jordan To Investigate Links Between Biden DOJ, Alvin Bragg’s Lead Prosecutor

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding Matthew Colangelo, a lead prosecutor in former President Trump’s Manhattan criminal case, requesting documents and communications from Colangelo’s tenure at the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the letter before it was sent, in which Jordan demands a number of personnel files related to Colangelo’s hiring, employment and termination at the DOJ, a number of documents and communications from between January 2021 to December 2022, and documents and communications related to Trump or his organization.

Colangelo has been of interest as he spent two years serving in the DOJ as acting associate attorney general, before joining the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as senior counsel in December 2022. In the letter, Jordan is calling for more detail on why Colangelo ended up leaving the DOJ to work on the prosecution of Trump, as he was appointed in 2022, while Bragg was still investigating Trump in regards to a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. Since last year, popularly elected prosecutors—who campaigned for office on the promise of prosecuting President Trump—engaged in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current leading candidate for that office,” Jordan writes in the letter. (RELATED: Meet The Former Biden DOJ Official Who Jumped Ship To Prosecute Trump)

“New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg is engaged in one such politicized prosecution, which is being led in part by Matthew B. Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official. Accordingly, given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in Bragg’s politicized prosecution, we write to request information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment,” Jordan adds. (RELATED: Prosecutor Paints Trump Manhattan Case As ‘Election Conspiracy’ During Opening Statement)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Here Is What Jordan Calls For In The Letter:

All documents and communications for the period of January 2021 to December 2022 between or among Mr. Colangelo and any employee, agent, or representative of the New York County District Attorney’s Office, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the New York Attorney General’s Office, or the Department of Justice’s Special Counsel’s Office, referring or relating to: a. President Donald J. Trump; b. The Trump Organization; or c. Any other entity owned, controlled by, or associated with President Donald J. Trump

All personnel files related to Mr. Colangelo’s hiring, employment, and termination at the Department of Justice, including all documents and communications with the Office of Presidential Personnel about Mr. Colangelo’s hiring

All documents and communications between or among the Justice Department and the New York County District Attorney’s Office referring or relating to the prosecution of President Donald J. Trump

All documents and communications referring or relating to Michael Cohen’s conviction in United States v. Cohen, No. 18-cr-602 (S.D.N.Y. 2018), including any decisional or pre-decisional memoranda relating to the case;

All documents and communications referring or relating to Michael Cohen’s conviction in United States v. Cohen, No. 18-cr-850 (S.D.N.Y. 2018)

Jordan called for a response to his letter by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14.