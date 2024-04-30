Man Arrested For Allegedly Kicking Bison While Drunk

An Idaho man, who allegedly kicked a bison at Yellowstone National Park, was injured by the animal and subsequently arrested by police.

The incident occurred April 21 when a 40-year-old male, Clarence Yoder, was allegedly harassing a herd of bison. One bystander claims he kicked one of the animals. Yoder was arrested, treated for his “minor injuries,” and charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and disturbing wildlife, according to a Yellowstone News Release.

(Heads Up!) Man approached bison too closely in Yellowstone and was injured; Visitors: Protect wildlife and respect safety regulations! More info: https://t.co/7yPptuC8eX pic.twitter.com/hnHXg9fywW — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) April 29, 2024

Park officials did not disclose what injuries Yoder sustained but said they found him and his companion, 7-year-old McKenna Bass, in a car near the scene. Bass was also charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield to police and disturbing wildlife, according to the release. (RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Reportedly Got Into Some Trouble In Yellowstone)

Yoder was taken to a nearby medical center, where he was treated for his wounds. He was then transported to Gallatin County Detention Center.

Yoder and Bass appeared in court on April 22 and pleaded not guilty to any of their violations. According to the National Park Service, each violation “can result in fines up to $5,000 and six months in jail.”

The release states that the event is still under investigation and that this is the first incident reported since July of 2023 when a woman was gored.