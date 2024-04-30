The corporate media has latched onto a new narrative in the ongoing Bragg trial against Donald Trump: the National Enquirer’s “catch and kill” scheme was really a ploy to influence the 2016 election. It’s ironic that the media is now clutching their collective pearls when this is exactly what they all did in 2020.
Media Is Freaking Out Over Enquirer’s ‘Catch And Kill’ Scheme, Yet Suppressed Most Important Story Of 2020 Election
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size: