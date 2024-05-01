Emotional Support Alligator Allegedly Stolen, Accidentally Released Into Wild

A famous emotional support alligator named Wally was allegedly stolen in Brunswick, Georgia, and allegedly released into the wild.

The friendly reptilian was allegedly stolen out of its pen while on vacation with its owner, Joie Henney, according to Fox 5 Sandiego. Wally was last seen on April 21, according to a Facebook post on it’s official Facebook profile.

“Help is needed!!!! Wally has been stolen😢 no this is not a joke,” someone alleged in the post. “He was taken from his pen on Sunday the 21st sometime between 4:30 am to 7:00 am while in Brunswick Georgia. Walking searches have been being conducted to no avail. If anyone sees or hear anything please contact Joie directly. Any help is appreciated. Thank you.”

“Wally was stolen by some jerk who likes to drop alligators off into someone’s yard to terrorize them,” a second post alleged. That party called the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who sent a trapper to remove Wally. The trapper allegedly took Wally to an undisclosed swamp, where it was released to live among other alligators.

“The trapper came and got Wally and dropped him off in a swamp with about 20 other alligators that same day. The swamp is very large and the trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none,” the post alleged. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows MMA Fighter Take Down Alligator On Busy Street)

A fundraiser was started to help rescue Wally from the swamp and hundreds of donations have already poured in.

As of Tuesday, Wally was still missing, The New York Times reported. People have allegedly urged the DNR to act and help rescue the emotional support alligator.