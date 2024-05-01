Georgia State Cops Arrest City Councilwoman For Alleged False Statements Relating To Criminal Record

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested and charged Manchester City Councilwoman Tameka Lowe for alleged false statements, a press release reads.

At the behest of the Manchester Police Department, GBI investigated February allegations that the Councilwoman had falsified her criminal history in her filing to run for a vacant Manchester City Council seat, according to the press release. GBI alleged that “Lowe provided false information on her Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit.”

The councilwoman has been charged with “two counts of False Swearing and one count of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer,” the press release states.

Lowe spent roughly six hours behind bars before posting a $750 bond, WTVM reported.

“I was there but honestly, is that the worst that could happen to me today? It was not,” she told the outlet in an exclusive interview.

Here’s our statement on the recent arrest of a Manchester City Councilwoman, charged with making false statements. 🔗: https://t.co/Z7Uo61Hz2K pic.twitter.com/czMS2kAgD3 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 30, 2024

“This one lady that I spoke to she said, ‘because you’re doing what you said you’re going to do they’re going to come after you….so today that’s a full circle moment; today [Tuesday] they came,'” Lowe alleged to WTVM. “What was going through my mind in there [jail]…honestly, I was thinking about the people, about the work we still need to do as a community.”

Lowe was arrested in Manchester in 2022 when she allegedly refused to show identification to a police officer who found her sitting in her car outside her business, near the cite of recent burglaries, WTVM reported in a separate broadcast.

Lowe had also been detained by the same officer the previous year and the footage went viral, Fox 5 reported. Lowe alleged to WTVM that both her arrest and detainment were violations of her 4th and 5th Amendment rights because she had not been charged with a crime.

“She would never do anything to violate that trust, to violate that oath, it’s just totally, totally surprising to see that we would be here,” Lowe’s aunt, Nell Rush Wilkins, a previous Manchester City Councilwoman, told WTVM. (RELATED: Woman Sues City For Arresting Her While Pregnant Based On False Facial Recognition)

“I want to say to my constituents and to my voters, you guys know me. This was never about me, but today they made it about me,” Lowe told the outlet.

The “investigation is active and ongoing,” the GBI press release states.