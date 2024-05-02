EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand DHS Update Report On Number Of Illegal Aliens In US

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy and other House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for an updated report on the number of illegal aliens in the U.S. using data from January 2018 to the present.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, in which the lawmakers mention that the DHS Office of Immigration Statistics released a report entitled, “Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population Residing in the United States: January 2015-January 2018.” The lawmakers argue that the report is no longer up to date as it says “as of January 2018, 11.4 million illegal aliens resided in the U.S.”

However, since January 2021, at least 4.7 million illegal aliens have been released into the U.S., they write in the letter, alleging that “at least 6.5 million illegal aliens have entered the” U.S. since President Joe Biden was sworn in.

“Despite the administration’s claims to the contrary, it has removed, through immigration court removal proceedings, less than one percent of the millions of illegal aliens released into the interior between January 20, 2021, and September 30, 2023,” the House Republicans write in the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Goes After Mayorkas, Slams Him For Border Crisis Ahead Of Impeachment Trial)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Here Is What The Lawmakers Are Demanding:

An updated estimate of the total illegal alien population residing in the U.S. since the last study was produced using data from January 2018 to the present. a) An explanation as to why previous DHS estimates, and any future estimate, of the illegal alien population residing in the U.S. differs from other publicly available estimates.

An updated number of aliens who evaded capture at the southern, northern, and coastal borders, also known as “got aways,” including an estimate of unknown “got aways” since January 2021.

The number of aliens who have overstayed their visas.

The number of aliens paroled and released into the country, both those encountered at a port of entry and between ports of entry.

The number of illegal aliens who are: a) TPS beneficiaries. b) Aliens enrolled in DED. c) Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The total number of aliens who have been released into the interior of the U.S., including: a) Aliens released who received a Notice to Appear (NTA). b) Aliens released who received a Notice to Report (NTR).

The total number of illegal aliens removed from the United States.

The number of aliens ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge but who remain in the United States or the number of aliens in the United States with final orders of removal.

The number of aliens ordered removed in absentia because they failed to appear for their immigration court hearing.

The number of aliens currently considered fugitives by ICE.

Roy was joined by 17 Republicans as cosigners including: Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Florida Rep. Daniel Webster, Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, Texas Rep. Keith Self, Texas Rep. Randy Weber, New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson, Texas Rep. Brian Babin, Florida Rep. Aaron Bean, Texas Rep. Morgan Luttrell and Texas Rep. Michael Cloud. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cruz, Senate Republicans Warn Officials That Blue Cities Might ‘Repurpose’ Airports To House Illegal Immigrants)

The Caller contacted DHS about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.